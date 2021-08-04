N.L. reports one new COVID-19 infection, Nova Scotia leads region in vaccinations
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today as Nova Scotia pulled ahead in Atlantic Canada in the race to get residents fully vaccinated.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say the case is related to travel within Canada and involves a person between 20 and 39 years old in the central region.
Government data supplied last week showed people in that region and age group had the lowest vaccination rates in the province but officials did not say today whether the new case involves someone who had been vaccinated.
COVID-19 Tracker Canada, a website run by volunteers who compile data released by federal and provincial health authorities, indicates 59 per cent of people in Newfoundland and Labrador are fully vaccinated.
The site says more than 71 per cent of eligible residents in Nova Scotia are fully vaccinated -- the highest percentage in the region.
COVID-19 Tracker Canada says more than 68 per cent of New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and about 57 per cent of residents in Prince Edward Island have received two doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.
