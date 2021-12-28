N.L. reports record-breaking COVID-19 case count, 194 infections identified
Staff
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting another recording-breaking single-day count of COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 194 new infections.
Officials say the Eastern Health region continues to report the bulk of new cases, with 154 infections.
They add that other new cases include 15 in the Central Health region, 12 in the Western region and 13 in Labrador-Grenfell.
The province now has 843 active infections.
Over 4,100 tests were completed since Monday.
Officials say no one is hospitalized due to the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
