N.L. reports three new cases of COVID-19; one case confirmed among hospital staff

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new COVID-19 infections today and eight active cases, marking the first time in nearly three weeks the province's active caseload has climbed above five.

Health officials say one of the new cases is related to travel within Canada and the source of the other two infections is under investigation.

They say contact tracers are trying to chase down the source of an infection reported Thursday in the eastern region of the province.

Officials are also reporting that a staff member at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's tested positive for COVID-19.

The regional health authority says the case is under investigation and fewer than 10 people have so far been identified as close contacts of the person involved.

The authority would not say if the Health Sciences Centre employee was in contact with patients or if their infection is connected to the case announced Thursday that remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.