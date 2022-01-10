N.L. reports two more COVID-19 related deaths, four people hospitalized as of Monday
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting another 1,135 new cases of COVID-19.
They said Monday in a news release that 455 new cases were identified since Sunday's update and 680 new cases were identified by labs outside the province over the past two weeks.
Officials say provincial testing capacity was overrun by a recent surge in cases and tests were sent to out-of-province labs between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6 to deal with the backlog.
The Health Department did not specify how many tests were sent to labs outside the province, only that 680 came back positive.
Officials are reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths and say there are 5,955 active cases and four people in hospital with the disease.
The government said today it would introduce new rules in March limiting protests around schools and health-care facilities, in response to a small demonstration over the weekend at a COVID-19 booster clinic in St. John's.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
