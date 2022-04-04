N.L. reports two more deaths from COVID-19, hospitalizations reach new high at 43
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19 and a new high in the number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic.
Data posted to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard indicates 43 people are hospitalized because of the disease, including nine patients in critical care.
Health officials have said the province's health-care system can handle between 40 and 60 COVID-19 patients before capacity is overwhelmed.
Officials reported 520 new cases of the disease from the weekend and 154 new infections Monday.
Meanwhile, Labrador's Inuit government says there is COVID-19 activity in all five of its communities along the region's north coast.
The Nunatsiavut government said in a recent news release all of its residents should remain vigilant and protect themselves against exposure, despite the province's decision to drop all pandemic-related health restrictions in mid-March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
