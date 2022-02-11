N.L. reports two more pandemic-related deaths, 22 COVID-19 patients in hospital

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday reported the province's 51st and 52nd deaths from COVID-19.

They said a man in his 70s and a male over the age of 90 died of the disease.

Public health said there were 22 people in hospital due to COVID-19, down from 25 on Thursday.

It said nine of those patients were in critical care.

Officials reported 267 new confirmed cases in the province, with 20 per cent of tests completed since Thursday yielding a positive result.

Beginning Saturday, church and other faith-based services can operate at 50 per cent capacity, as long as worshippers show proof of vaccination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.