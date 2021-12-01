N.L. reports two new cases of COVID-19, more than 10 per cent of children vaccinated
Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and 22 active reported infections across the province.
The province's chief medical officer of health told reporters Wednesday that although case counts are low, she is recommending residents cap all of their informal indoor gatherings at 25 people.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says her team is monitoring the emergence of the Omicron variant in the rest of the country.
She says much is still unknown about the variant and the province has the tools to protect itself from Omicron, such as physical distancing and masking measures.
Fitzgerald says more than 10 per cent of the province's children aged five to 11 have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since appointments began last week.
Online data shows nearly 91 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated and nearly 95 per cent have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
