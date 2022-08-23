N.L.'s health authorities reviewing mammography results after possible errors

Newfoundland and Labrador's four health authorities say they're conducting reviews after a potential problem was discovered regarding mammography results.

The province's Central Health authority said Monday it had advised the provincial government that it was reviewing mammography results to identify possible diagnostic discrepancies.

A news release said the review was prompted by a notification that some viewing workstations did not meet recommended technical standards to analyze mammography images.

On Wednesday, the province's three remaining health authorities said they were conducting preliminary reviews, given the possible issue identified by Central Health.

Central Health said it will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon, while the other health authorities say they will have news early next week.

Central Health said it will send a letter to all patients whose mammography images are under review, adding that it will contact any affected patients via telephone and letter to discuss what to do next.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.