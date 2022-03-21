N.L.'s wait for Muskrat Falls power could carry on another year: consultant

A consulting firm monitoring the progress of Newfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydro generating station says the province could be waiting at least another year for the project's systems to be fully operational.

Liberty Consulting Group says in its latest report that Crown corporation Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro must prepare for "yet another winter season" without reliable power from Muskrat Falls.

The project is years overdue and costs have ballooned from $7.4 billion when it was first approved in 2012 to $13.1 billion as of September 2020.

It has most recently been plagued by software problems involving the transmission line from the generating facility in Labrador to the island of Newfoundland.

Liberty's March 11 report says its authors have no confidence in recent estimates from General Electric -- the company building the software -- that the system could be ready by the end of May.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro confirmed last October the project is accruing about $1 million in interest and financing charges each day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.