N.L. to extend masking order to K-Grade 3 students; reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and says it will be increase health measures at schools as of next week.
Officials say since the last public advisory released Wednesday there have been 10 new recoveries, bringing the active case count in the province to 99.
Chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says an ongoing outbreak of the disease on the Burin Peninsula has prompted Public Health to make changes to its public health measures across the province.
Effective Nov. 1, the masking order in classrooms will be extended to students from kindergarten to Grade 3 as well as staff in regulated child-care centres across the province.
Students in Grades 4 through 12 were already required to wear masks indoors.
Also, cohorting students by class will once again be required indoors, and outdoors if possible, for regulated child-care centres and elementary school students.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.
