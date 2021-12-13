N.L. to offer booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 18 and over
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials have identified 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the province since Friday.
A news release says nine cases are linked to travel or to previously known infections, while the sources of six cases remain under investigation.
There are 23 active reported COVID-19 cases across the province, and nearly 92 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received two doses of a vaccine.
Health officials are also announcing that all residents aged 18 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after receiving their second dose.
Public health is encouraging residents aged 30 and older who are eligible for a third shot to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy or through their physician.
The release says the Pfizer-BioNTech is not available at pharmacies because it is being used for pediatric vaccinations and for booster shots for those aged 18 to 29, in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.
