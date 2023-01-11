N.S. adding 600 more single long-term care rooms to free up hospital beds

The Nova Scotia government says it will be adding about 600 more single long-term care rooms for seniors.

The addition will bring the total number of new and replacement rooms to 3,500 by 2027.

Of the 3,500 rooms, about 1,200 will be new rooms and roughly 2,300 will be replacement rooms.

The province expects the new rooms to free up hospital beds for surgeries or other medical treatments.

Currently, about 280 people are in hospital waiting for placement in long-term care.

In the meantime, under the QEII redevelopment plan, the government will create two transition-to-community centres for people waiting in hospital for long-term care and other community-based supports to stay temporarily.

The operating costs for each room will be about $140,000 annually.

"Too many seniors are in hospitals and at home waiting to get into long-term care," said Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams in a news release Wednesday.

"Adding more single rooms will help ensure we can meet this need now and in the future so that Nova Scotians can continue to rely on our long-term care system to provide the care they need, if and when they need it."

The province issued a request in February 2022 for qualified suppliers to build 500 new long-term care rooms in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The province says negotiations are underway with a number of selected companies, including:

Gem Health Care Group

Northwoodcare

Rosecrest Communities

Shannex Inc.

The locations of the new facilities, final distribution of the new rooms by facility, and other details will be released when the negotiation process is finished.

The province says recent spending in building the workforce, including recruitment, free tuition and textbooks for people studying to become continuing care assistants, as well as more funding for long-term care homes to hire more staff, will help ensure adequate staffing.

Each new long-term care room will be for one person and will include their own bathroom.

Currently, the province says about 8,000 Nova Scotians live in a long-term care facility.

Almost 22 per cent of Nova Scotia's population is aged 65 and older – the third highest percentage in the country. That number is expected to grow to 25 per cent by 2032.