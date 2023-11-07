N.S. Aerospace workers issue strike notice: Unifor

IMP Aerospace workers in Nova Scotia have issued a notice that they plan to go on strike Friday.

According to a news release from Unifor, members of Local 2215 who work at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield put out a 72-hour notice Tuesday that they will strike at both locations as of 1 p.m. on Friday.

"Taking more than 320 workers out on strike and impacting those families is never an easy decision. We felt a responsibility as a bargaining committee to show members what the company was willing to offer and let them decide if it was enough to avoid a strike," said Kelly LeBlanc, President of Local 2215, in the release.

"Members were loud and clear that the offer simply didn't address the affordability crisis we all find ourselves in right now."

The release states the Unifor members work as airframe mechanics, aircraft painters, avionics technicians, cable assemblers, and more.

The release says the workers’ issues include the structure of paid time off and how the implementation of 10 paid sick days for federally-regulated workers will impact the overall agreement.

CTV News has reached out to IMP Aerospace and Defence for comment.

