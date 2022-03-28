N.S. announces $105 million to improve infrastructure, enhance health care, training at rural universities

The Nova Scotia government has announced $105 million in funding to improve infrastructure, foster research, and enhance health care and training at the province's rural universities.

The province says the money will allow St. Francis Xavier University, Acadia University, Université Sainte-Anne and Cape Breton University to address a “significant backlog” of infrastructure upgrades and improvements, such as electrical upgrades, roof replacements, and accessibility and mechanical upgrades.

Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong says the funding will improve student experience, enhance access to health-care training, and create innovative spaces for research facilities

“Ensuring our post-secondary institutions remain competitive and have the space and infrastructure needed to welcome and train the future workforce is essential for our economic future,” said Wong in a news release.

The province says the contribution is one-time operating funding that includes three pieces:

$65 million for deferred maintenanceat St. FX University, Acadia University, Université Sainte-Anne and Cape Breton University (CBU)

$35 million toward the construction of a Centre for Discovery and Innovation at CBU

$5 million to execute planning for a strategic health initiative at CBU

The province says the $65 million for deferred maintenance will be divided among the four universities based on their share of the total operating funding provided:

$23.4 million for St. FX University

$22 million for Acadia University

$14 million for CBU

$5.6 million for Sainte-Anne

The Centre for Discovery and Innovation at CBU is a new project that will house state-of-the-art research and instructional facilities. According to the province, the centre will have the latest in green technology and digital infrastructure and will “elevate Cape Breton Island as a national destination for research, innovation, health sciences, and a global destination for students.”

The province says the planning for the strategic health initiative will research and explore new ways to recruit, train, and retain more health-care workers.

"The announcements made today here at CBU are transformational and a game-changer," says David C. Dingwall, the president and vice-chancellor at CBU. "This allows us to invest in infrastructure for our students and our faculty.”

The Nova Scotia government says it has given $23.6 million to the province’s 10 universities in recent years to assist with deferred maintenance.