N.S. announces $2.6M for safe, supportive housing for people leaving custody
Nova Scotia has announced $2.6 million in funding to go towards safe and supportive housing for people transitioning out of correctional facilities in the province.
The province says the money will help fund transitional beds under the Correctional Services division's conditional release program, which is operated by the Department of Justice.
Of the funding:
- $1.6 million will to the John Howard Society
- $950,000 will go to the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia and of Cape Breton
- $50,000 will go to the Marguerite Centre
"We know safe housing and other supports are key factors to making a difference for people who are involved with the criminal justice system," said Brad Johns, attorney general and minister of justice, in a news release Thursday.
"Our well-established relationships with community partners help ensure at-risk Nova Scotians have a solid foundation to move forward with their lives."
The province says the beds, as well as education, program and social work services provided by Correctional Services staff, will provide continued support so people can successfully return to and stay in the community.
