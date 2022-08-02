N.S. announces $2 million to turn deCoste Centre, Pictou Library into cultural hub

The Nova Scotia government has announced $2 million in funding to turn the deCoste Centre and Pictou Library into a cultural hub.

The province says the current deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity -- a performing arts venue on the waterfront in Pictou, N.S. -- will be expanded to about 2,100 square metres.

The updated facility will host a new, modern public library, a renovated theatre, visual arts exhibition facilities and meeting space for cultural and community groups. It will also have accessibility features to make it more inclusive, according to the provincial government.

"The new cultural hub will transform the downtown core of Pictou," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Tuesday.

"Both the deCoste Centre and library are invaluable community spaces that provide important services to residents and visitors. And both venues are ready to grow -- they're ready to attract residents and visitors to enjoy high-quality social and cultural experiences."

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the deCoste Centre, which has hosted more than 3,500 shows since it opened in 1982.

“This enhanced facility ensures an even more successful future,” said Troy Greencorn, the executive director of the deCoste Centre. “Pictou will have one of Nova Scotia's most innovative cultural facilities.”

The Nova Scotia government says it expects the new cultural hub will draw 30 to 50 per cent more patrons, which would have a “multimillion-dollar impact” on businesses in Pictou.

Robert Parker, warden for the Municipality of the County of Pictou, says the facility will also benefit rural communities in the county.

“We know our county is a great place to live and raise a family, but this kind of project makes it even more attractive,” said Parker.

The federal government is pitching in $6 million for the project, while the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the County of Pictou and community donors are providing more than $1 million.

The work is expected to be completed next year.

