N.S. announces $22 million for 373 new affordable housing units in Dartmouth

Nova Scotia has announced nearly $22 million in funding for Clayton Developments to create more than 370 affordable housing units in Dartmouth, N.S.

The new units will be energy-efficient townhouses, fourplexes and multi-unit buildings, located in the Southdale-Mount Hope area.

The province says the $21.8 million will help create 373 affordable units, included as part of a larger development of 875 homes, townhouses and apartments.

The project is part of a $35-million commitment from the Nova Scotia government to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the first affordable housing units becoming available about a year later.

Rents for the new affordable housing units in the Mount Hope development will range from 60 to 80 per cent of average market rents.

The province says rent amounts will be finalized just before construction begins and units must be kept affordable for 20 years.

"Today, we're taking real action to provide more Nova Scotians with a safe, comfortable and affordable place to call home," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. "This project is a great example of how we can work with our partners, both in the private and non-profit sectors, to address the housing crisis in Nova Scotia."

Based on current Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data on average market rent in the area, rent could be as low as $605 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, or $788 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

Nova Scotians who need more support can also apply for a rent supplement, averaging at $350 a month. The provincial government says it provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent.

"We need housing options for all who want to live in our municipality. That includes those who are homeless as well as those who struggle to find affordable options," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "Working with governmental and non-governmental partners is crucial to increasing affordable housing."

A rendering of the Southdale-Mount Hope area housing project plan can be found on the province's website.

Mount Hope is one of the nine areas designated as special planning sites for development. On Friday, the provincial government announced the development of 22,600 new residential units at the sites to address a housing shortage in the Halifax area.

The province estimates the current housing deficit in the Halifax region to be at least 17,000 units and growing.