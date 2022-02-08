N.S. announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 10 new hospital admissions

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a news release from the province, the deaths involve:

a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone

a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone

a woman in her 70s in the Northern Zone

"It's extremely sad to hear we lost three more Nova Scotians this weekend from COVID-19. There is nothing anyone can say to comfort the families and friends who are grieving," said Premier Tim Houston in the news release.

"This virus continues to have devastating impacts for some. Please get vaccinated and follow the public health measures to protect yourself and those around you."

According to the province's online dashboard, there have been 161 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province says 10 more people have been admitted to hospital since Sunday, and six people have been discharged.

As of Monday, there are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 91 people in hospital:

12 are in intensive care

The age range is from four to 97

The average age is 65

The average length of stay in hospital is 7.9 days

84 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 91 people in hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:

24 (26.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

39 (42.9 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

27 (29.7 per cent) are unvaccinated

Public health says there are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

137 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

146 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

CASES AND TESTING

On Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,085 tests and identified 313 new cases of COVID-19.

Of Monday's cases:

135 are in the Central Zone

37 are in the Eastern Zone

51 are in the Northern Zone

90 are in the Western Zone

Public health says between Saturday and Sunday, 31 of the 731 positive lab results were repeat positives.

As of Monday, public health estimates a total of 3,306 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

VACCINE UDATE

As of Sunday, 2,152,499 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 84.7 per cent have received their second dose.

Health officials also say 57.7 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 3.5 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

According to the province, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

Nova Scotia Health is reporting additional COVID-19 cases related to outbreaks at five hospitals.

Those cases include: