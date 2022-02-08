N.S. announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
According to a news release from the province, the deaths involve:
- a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone
- a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone
- a woman in her 70s in the Northern Zone
"It's extremely sad to hear we lost three more Nova Scotians this weekend from COVID-19. There is nothing anyone can say to comfort the families and friends who are grieving," said Premier Tim Houston in the news release.
"This virus continues to have devastating impacts for some. Please get vaccinated and follow the public health measures to protect yourself and those around you."
According to the province's online dashboard, there have been 161 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The province says 10 more people have been admitted to hospital since Sunday, and six people have been discharged.
As of Monday, there are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Of the 91 people in hospital:
- 12 are in intensive care
- The age range is from four to 97
- The average age is 65
- The average length of stay in hospital is 7.9 days
- 84 were admitted during the Omicron wave
The vaccination status of the 91 people in hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:
- 24 (26.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 39 (42.9 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
- one (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated
- 27 (29.7 per cent) are unvaccinated
Public health says there are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:
- 137 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 146 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
CASES AND TESTING
On Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,085 tests and identified 313 new cases of COVID-19.
Of Monday's cases:
- 135 are in the Central Zone
- 37 are in the Eastern Zone
- 51 are in the Northern Zone
- 90 are in the Western Zone
Public health says between Saturday and Sunday, 31 of the 731 positive lab results were repeat positives.
As of Monday, public health estimates a total of 3,306 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.
VACCINE UDATE
As of Sunday, 2,152,499 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Of those, 91.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 84.7 per cent have received their second dose.
Health officials also say 57.7 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 3.5 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.
According to the province, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.
HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS
Nova Scotia Health is reporting additional COVID-19 cases related to outbreaks at five hospitals.
Those cases include:
- four additional patients in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where a total of 15 patients have now tested positive
- one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
- one additional patient in a ward at Dartmouth General Hospital, where fewer than five patients have tested positive
- one additional patient in a ward at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
- one additional patient in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive