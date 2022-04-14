N.S. announces new services to support preschoolers on the autism spectrum

The Nova Scotia government says new services will soon be available for preschool-aged children on the autism spectrum and their families.

The new care model, announced by the province Thursday, will provide families with access to earlier intervention and ensure they are aware of what services are available, how to access them, and who is eligible.

The province says families and service providers will also have access to the education they need to best support the individual needs of each child.

On average, one in 34 five-year-old children in Nova Scotia have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.

“This is about making sure children on the autism spectrum and their families have access to appropriate interventions and supports,” said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in a news release Thursday.

“Families have to wait too long to get the support they need and that needs to change. This will reduce waits for programs and ensure that children are receiving the right level of care at the right time regardless of where in the province they live.”

The enhanced services include:

a single point of access to supports for families and children

the creation of autism spectrum disorder intervention teams, which will provide targeted, focused and comprehensive services based on goals and needs identified by families

a central waitlist for diagnosis, more clinicians dedicated to conducting diagnostic assessments, and training for community physicians to engage in autism diagnosis

an intensive 12-month intervention program for children identified with the greatest social communication and behaviour needs

provincewide access to the QuickStart Nova Scotia program for toddlers

educational resources and programs, including online modules and education session for caregivers, families and providers

QuickStart, a program for families of toddlers suspected of or diagnosed with autism, is currently only available to families in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"We are grateful to the provincial government for recognizing the need for a larger investment in autism supports," said Cynthia Carroll, the executive director of Autism Nova Scotia.

"Once fully realized, this investment will create a comprehensive integrated service delivery system for autism that will better support families as they begin their journey in the early years."

The province has allocated $12 million from its 2022-23 budget for the new services.