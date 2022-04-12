N.S. appoints external mediator six weeks into Université Sainte-Anne strike

Six weeks after unionized professors and librarians walked off the job at the Université Sainte-Anne in Pointe-de-l'Église, N.S., the Nova Scotia government has appointed an external mediator to help reach a settlement in the labour dispute.

A news release from the province Tuesday says Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser has appointed Michelle Flaherty to the position - who is an experienced bilingual mediator.

Unionized professors and librarians at Nova Scotia's only French language post-secondary institution went on strike on March 1. So far, attempts at conciliation have been unsuccessful.

"The strike has been going on for six weeks and I know it's stressful for students, faculty and staff," said Balser.

Mediation will start on April 18, however, the department strongly encourages the parties to continue discussions in advance of mediation.

Mediation is a non-binding tool used to help parties reach a settlement.