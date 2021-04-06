N.S. based seafood plant charged with selling imported U.S. lobster as ‘Product of Canada’

A southwest Nova Scotia lobster pound is facing charges of allegedly importing live lobster from the U.S. and exporting it to foreign markets as a ‘Product of Canada’.

On Tuesday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that Atlantic ChiCan Seafood, based in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., is facing several charges under the Customs Act and the Safe Food for Canadians Act.

The CBSA says a recent joint investigation with the Canadian Food Inspect Agency (CFIA) focused on allegations that Atlantic ChiCan Seafood was importing live lobster from the U.S. and exporting it to foreign markets as “Product of Canada”.

The CBSA laid three charges under the Customs Act for allegedly making false statements regarding the origin, weight and value of exported goods.

The CFIA also laid several charges under the Safe Food for Canadians Act, related to the packaging and selling of a food commodity in a manner that is false, misleading or deceptive regarding its origin, and failing to prepare and keep documentation with regard to the traceability of the lobster.

“The CBSA is committed to working with our partners to protect the safety and security of Canadians and our economy. Working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency allows each agency to leverage our individual expertise to investigate trade-related crime and combat trade fraud,” said Dominic Mallette, Director of Intelligence & Enforcement for the Canada Border Services Agency’s Atlantic Region, in a news release on Tuesday.

These allegations have yet to be proven in court. Atlantic ChiCan Seafood is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on May 17.