N.S. begins fall COVID-19 vaccine rollout; appointments open for vulnerable residents

Beginning Thursday, Nova Scotians aged 65 and older are able to book an appointment to receive a fall dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says fall vaccination will be offered to those aged 12 and older, but will begin with people who are considered the most vulnerable to the virus.

"We are seeing ongoing virus activity, so it is important that Nova Scotians protect themselves and their loved ones by staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations," said Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang.

The province says those aged 18 and older and are living in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including shelters or correctional facilities, will be offered a shot in their living settings.

The Moderna bivalent, which has been recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), will be offered.

The province says it has also been recommended by Public Health that eligible Nova Scotians aged 18 and older should receive a dose of the bivalent vaccine instead of their original shot. In addition, this vaccine is suggested to be taken rather than waiting on other potential, and unapproved, vaccinations.

"The original vaccines still provide protection against severe disease. However, we know that this protection decreases over time. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and enhanced protection against Omicron variants,” said Strang, in a news release.

The province says they are also working to offer fall vaccination clinics in African Nova Scotian and First Nations communities.

Anyone looking to book an appointment can do so online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

WHEN ARE YOU ELIGIBLE?

The majority of Nova Scotians are recommended to wait 168 days since their last vaccination prior to receiving the next.

A person who has been infected with COVID-19 are suggested to wait 168 days from their infection prior to receiving their next dose.

However, the province says those who are deemed moderately to severely immunocompromised and those aged 70 and older, are eligible to receive their next dosage 120 days after their last vaccination.

If those who are said to be high risk contract COVID-19, they should wait 120 days from their infection prior to receiving their next dosage.

According to the province, those who are pregnant and have not received a COVID-19, and whose babies are due before November 30 are recommended to get an additional shot as soon as possible.