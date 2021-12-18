N.S. behind other Atlantic provinces in lowering eligibility age for COVID-19 booster shots

Nova Scotia is behind other Atlantic provinces in lowering its age eligibility for booking a COVID-19 booster dose.

In New Brunswick, anyone 50 years of age and older is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shortly before six months after they received a second dose. In Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, individuals 18 years and older can get a third shot six months after receiving a second one.

In Nova Scotia, a COVID-19 booster dose is eligible for individuals aged 60 years and older, as well as people who are considered higher risk, such as health-care workers and immunocompromised individuals.

"Our whole vaccine program has always been based on whose most vulnerable, who is at highest risk of severe disease and they get to go to the front of the line," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Strang adds he expects bookings for booster doses in Nova Scotia to open up to people aged 50 and older in early to mid-January.

In New Brunswick, clinics are being added to meet demand for the third shot.

"We're adding as many clinics as possible and so, I'm expecting that in the very early new year, we'll be going to 40 plus," said New Brunswick's Health Minister, Dorothy Shephard.

Dr. Joanne Langley, a pediatric disease specialist and vaccine researcher, says different countries and provinces are taking different approaches for booster shots.

She notes that so far, there is minimal evidence that vaccine immunity wanes in people under 50 years old six months after the second dose and what little is known about Omicron variant suggests younger people seem to fare better if they get infected.

"The question is do we need it right now?" asked Langley. "And you do have pretty good protection from two doses from vaccine, even against Omicron, is what we think so far."

She says, while the United States and most Canadian provinces are giving booster doses six months after second doses, Ontario and the United Kingdom are offering it after only three months.

Langley is studying how boosters might improve immunity, when they should be given and how long the protection lasts.

“If someone has two doses of a vaccine and it’s at least five or six months since their second dose they could come into the study,” Langley said.

The study is looking for hundreds of healthy patients aged 30 years and older who are willing to roll up their sleeves for a third shot.

Anyone who is interested can reach out to Langley via Twitter or contact the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at ccfv@iwk.nshealth.ca or 902-470-8141.