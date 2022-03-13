N.S. branch of Ukrainian Canadian Congress urges NATO to implement no-fly zone

The Nova Scotia Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress organized a rally and march through downtown Halifax Sunday.

Those who attended came with one central message.

“No fly zone. We want to close the sky in Ukraine,” said branch president Andre Mereshuk.

Mereshuk said the bombing from the skies over Ukraine has been unrelenting and his home country needs NATO’s help to make it stop.

“They are sending bombs from Belorussia, Russia from Black sea and from anywhere and that’s difficult to control,” said Mereshuk.

Mereshuk said the Ukrainian soldiers need money, weapons and more protection in the skies above Ukraine. He appreciates all the help that western countries have already provided.

“I know there is many financial contributions and Canada is doing all that they can do,” said Mereshuk who hopes NATO can be convinced to do more and he hopes marches like today’s help spread the message globally.

Igor Yushchenko came to Canada from Ukraine 11 years ago and his parents recently joined him when moved here last week.

Yushchenko is grateful for all the assistance being provided to Ukraine. Now as the crisis worsens, he is pleading for NATO to become more involved by implementing a no-fly zone over the entire country.

“We will save much more lives,” said Yushchenko. Because Russia will not stop. Sanctions are helping economically but it will not stop the oppressions.”

Roman Husiuk is a Ukrainian-Canadian. His parents came to Canada in 1948 and his mother is still alive

“She is 98-years-old and she remembers leaving there with her suitcase,” said Husiuk.

Husiuk said the family trauma of being forced to leave their home country 74 years ago has never gone away. This invasion has brought back horrible memories for his family.

“And that’s exactly what’s happening over there now,” said Husiuk, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Husiuk joined Sunday’s rally and peaceful march because he wants to do whatever he can to help support Ukraine and Ukrainians living everywhere.