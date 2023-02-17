N.S. Brotherhood Initiative provides much-needed health care needs to Black men in Halifax area

The Nova Scotia Brotherhood Initiative is a free program offering Black men access to health care in the Halifax community to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

As part of the initiative, a team of health-care professionals provide culturally-appropriate primary medical care, as well as health and wellness services, for men of African descent across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to Nova Scotia Health, the program's health and wellness services offered include:

primary medical care

health promotion and wellness education

chronic disease management

navigation to community resources

variety of free health and wellness programs throughout the year

Dr. Ron Milne has worked with the Brotherhood since it started in 2014. Last week, he was honoured by the organization for his contribution and positive impact.

According to Milne, many Black men don't access health care as often as they should, citing many factors including a lack of trust due to mistreatment in the past by the health-care system.

"Lack of providers who have cultural competence and understand the challenges and issues that Black men face. I think those are some of the issues," he said. "And lack of providers who look like them, who they feel comfortable with."

Milne says stigma also has a lot to do with the issue.

"Again, it's that cultural competence factor coming into it, of having people who understand the issues, the history, the challenges," said Milne.

As far as some of the medical issues that disproportionately impact Black men, Milne says there still isn't a good library of data in Canada with that information.

"And one of the things we've really pushed for with the government, and the government is committed to providing us with, data that is race-based, it would be voluntary by people who self-identify. So, historically, our data has come from the U.S. and the U.K., but there's no reason to believe that a lot of those factors aren't the same here," said Milne.

"So, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, respiratory problems, prostate and colon cancer very large. Prostate cancer in the Black male population, because often it presents at a more advanced stage for a variety of reasons, one of which is lack of trust in the system, but also … the stigma that in the Black communities, you don't talk about your health. Men try to be projecting as strong and not needing to seek help and so that's a reason sometimes that they don't get the help they need right away."

As far as how the Brotherhood Initiative is received, Milne says patients seem relaxed knowing that someone who looks like them and understands their challenges will be the one helping with their health needs.

"So, they're able to open up to us and I try to make it as relaxed as I can. Give them time, the appointments aren't rushed, we try to be holistic, so we try to look at everything starting with, ‘Who are you? What's your age? Are you married? Do you have a family doctor?’ All the questions to get people at ease," Milne said.

The Nova Scotia Brotherhood Initiative is unique to Canada and now a Nova Scotia Sisterhood is also being provided to Black women provincewide.

Nova Scotia Health says the Sisterhood team:

delivers health promotion and wellness education

offers navigation to health and community resources

assists in managing ongoing health conditions

develops partnerships with community groups

provides medical care

clinical therapy (therapist on staff)

The women's initiative focuses on things like:

heart disease

high blood pressure

diabetes

screening for health conditions

mental health and addictions

nutrition and physical activity

obtaining health information specific to Black women

Milne says the Sisterhood just started seeing patients this month.

"It's fantastic the response so far," he said.

More information on the Brotherhood and Sisterhood initiatives, including locations and contact information, can be found online.