N.S. business owners face decision on restrictions as public health mandates come to an end

As COVID-19 mandates come to an end in Nova Scotia next month, business owners in the province will need to decide whether or not to follow the restrictions currently in place.

The need for designated food and beverage zones at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax will just be one of the changes coming on March 7, when Phase 2 of the province's accelerated reopening plan begins.

At that time, large venues will be able to open their doors to 5,000 spectators with physical distancing as much as possible.

Two weeks later, on March 21, all of the public health restrictions will be lifted province-wide.

Erin Esiyok-Prime, the communications director for Events East, says they are looking forward to hosting sold-out events, but will work closely with public health to understand how they can continue to maintain a healthy and safe environment.

“Over the coming weeks we will listen to our fans and will listen to our event organizers and will certainly adapt our approach accordingly,” says Esiyok-Prime.

When restrictions end, mandatory masking signs will come down at the Midtown Tavern.

“I think it’s just going to be recommended but not enforced,” says owner Colin Grant.

Grant believes customers are ready for a return to normal. He says, for him, the biggest adjustment might be not enforcing the rules.

“It’s going to be hard to get used to not barking at people for not having their mask on,” Grant says.

Wellness centre owner Lindsay Dee MacPhee says she will maintain the current COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re just going to continue business as usual,” says MacPhee.

“We’ve kept everyone safe and sound, why change what we’re doing right now and we’ll just re-evaluate, whether it’s a month or six months down the road.”

The first major restriction change in Nova Scotia comes Monday, when proof of vaccination will no longer be required for non-essential events and activities.