N.S. business owners struggling to find staff amid countrywide labour shortages

As labour shortages continue across Canada, some Nova Scotia business owners are struggling to find the staff needed to keep their doors open.

A steady stream of customers were greeted by a locked door at a fast-food restaurant in Halifax Tuesday afternoon. James Sherret was one of them. He ordered on the restaurant's mobile app and walked to the location to pick up his meal.

“Show up today and they’re short-staffed like everybody seems to be and I had to stand in the drive-thru line up to get my order,” Sherret says.

Staff shortages are a problem across the country. It’s the focal point of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Conference in Toronto.

“It’s pretty bad and it’s particularly acute in the skilled trades,” says Patrick Oland, the organization's vice-chair. He’s also the chief financial officer of Moosehead Breweries.

Oland estimates the losses in manufacturing to be $13 billion.

“It’s preventing them from growing their business and taking on new contracts and it’s also a barrier to them to invest as well,” he says.

In Nova Scotia, there are 20,000 job vacancies across all sectors.

“We are now seeing the outcome of an ageing population and there’s just not enough people to replace the people that are disappearing from the workforce, whether it’s from retirement or for other reasons,” says the president of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Sullivan.

The pandemic played a role too. Many people left the workforce and haven’t returned. A lack of transit operators forced the City of Halifax to cancel ferry crossings Monday between Halifax and Dartmouth. Passengers were instead shuttled across the bridge. It’s a predicament the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is hoping to avoid in the future.

“We’ve taken on a hiring campaign that we’ve been running since the mid-summer,” says HRM public affairs advisor, Maggie-Jane Spray. “We have several new recruits that have started and we are currently running recruitment, as well as training classes.”

Sullivan says, compared to the rest of the country, Nova Scotia is actually doing OK.

Inter-provincial migration and immigration are bringing in people looking to jump into the workforce.