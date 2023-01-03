N.S. chainsaw carver turns Fiona fallen trees into wood sculptures

When post-tropical storm Fiona damaged the “grandfather maple” in Sheridan and Ryan Rupp’s yard, the couple was devastated.

“It’s really incorporated into our first couple of years at this home. We even have our engagement photos in front of the tree,” said Sheridan. “You kind of think it will have some sort of permanence."

Instead of focusing on the destruction, the residents of Seabright, N.S., saw an opportunity.

“The tree could be up to 100-years-old,” said Sheridan. “You just feel a bit differently about things that have that degree of age on you.”

Jay MacKay runs DaVinci in Wood Chainsaw Carvings out of a studio in Black Point, N.S. He also carves regularly at a site near Peggy’s Cove to the delight of spectators and onlookers.

MacKay said he was approached by the Rupp’s to turn a limb from their fallen tree into an art sculpture.

“When they told me the story that it was a family loss to lose a tree and it really held some sentimental value, I decided to do it for them,” said MacKay.

The Rupp’s requested a blue heron, a homage to their home and the nature that surrounds them.

"There's a blue heron that has a flight pattern that goes right over the house,” said Ryan. “You can see it pretty consistently when it's out flying. It became a moniker for the home.”

Since then, MacKay has been commissioned to carve two other storm sculptures including a dolphin and an owl.

“It was a very fulfilling project to do those sculptures for those people,” said MacKay.

Over the years, Mackay has created hundreds of pieces that range in different sizes. Some have sentimental value while others have been used in film and television productions.

"All of those things is kind of what I feed off of as an artist to make things that bring joy and happiness to people,” said MacKay.

The Rupp’s say they are grateful to be able to hold on to a piece of their tree in such a memorable way.

“I’m just filled with such appreciation that we have this ability to keep it in our lives,” said Sheridan. “Even as time goes on, and what’s left of the tree fades away and deteriorates, we’re still going to have that piece of the history of the house that we will share with our kids.”

To see more of Mackay’s work, visit the DaVinci in Wood website.