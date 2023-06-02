N.S. changes fuel pricing restrictions ahead of July 1 deadline
With a federal fuel charge set to be implemented on July 1, Nova Scotia has changed its fuel pricing regulations to be in line with federal carbon pricing measures.
The province says the change will result in a rise of gas, diesel and home heating fuel prices by between 14 and 17 cents per litre.
The change to fuel pricing regulations comes as the federal government also implements a fuel producer carbon tax, also on July 1. The tax will incentivize fuel producers and suppliers in the region to make gas and diesel fuels cleaner by reducing carbon emission.
Part of the regulatory changes will allow the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to set a price adjuster to help determine how much of the second charge will be passed along to consumers.
The NSUARB can now also price gasoline blended with renewable content.
