N.S. changing how it reports COVID-19 public exposures, focusing on most vulnerable, high-risk settings

Nova Scotia is changing the way it reports its COVID-19 public exposure locations by focusing its efforts and resources on protecting the province's most vulnerable residents and those in high-risk settings.

In a release from Nova Scotia Health (NSH) on Thursday, it says since most Nova Scotians who test positive for COVID-19 will identify their close contacts themselves, public health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposures sites and locations.

Effective immediately, Nova Scotia will report COVID-19 exposures related to the following settings only:

  • long-term care
  • hospitals
  • shelters and transition houses
  • corrections facilities
  • other group living settings

The health authority says Nova Scotians should continue to protect themselves and others when visiting any public location by practicing the following measures:

  • keep a distance of at least two metres/six feet from others
  • wear a well-fitted three-layer mask
  • wash your hands regularly
  • stay home and get tested if you have symptoms

"The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is widespread in Nova Scotia and the risk of transmission of the virus is high everywhere," read the release from NSH.

