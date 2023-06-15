N.S. church and house struck by lightning

Lightning strikes caused a house and church to catch on fire in Falmouth, N.S.

The Windsor Fire Department says the call for the house fire came in around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Deputy Chief Jamie Harvey said the house on Gabriel Road sustained what is believed to be minor damage.

Within minutes, Falmouth Baptist Church was also struck by lightning.

Harvey said the strike hit the steeple, which sustained significant water and fire damage.

He said the fire was contained to the steeple, and crews were able to quickly put it out.

Harvey said it is very unusual to have two structure fires within 15 minutes both caused by lightning strikes.

No one was inside the church at the time.

There were no injuries in either fire.