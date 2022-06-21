N.S. community fundraises to fill injured pot-bellied’s piggy bank

It's a long road to recovery for Kevin Bacon - better known as “Kevy B” by his friends and loved ones. The nearly two-year-old pot bellied pig was injured during a recent road trip to get his favourite snacks earlier this month.

Now, he's recovering at home with his owners Carrie Rhindress-Frenette and her husband Steve Frenette. The couple own a doggie daycare and training centre in Upper Nappan, N.S., near the town of Amherst.

"He had a little bit of an accident in the car on the way there and he managed to get quite hurt," said Rhindress-Frenette. "His back-end got paralyzed and he broke two parts of his spine."

His recovery time is expected to take eight weeks. To make matters worse, he'll need a wheelchair and a lift ramp to get up and down the stairs of the two-storey building.

"We're anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 [needed]. It's a lot, but we had to," she said.

Kevy B was in the process of being trained to become a therapy pig and routinely made public appearances around Amherst.

That's why several business and people in the community have begun holding fundraisers to help pay for his recovery costs. 50/50 draws, online auctions, even key chains, cookies and blankets with Kevy's likeness are available.

Underground Graffix owner Shane Kelly said Kevy B has done a lot of good things in the community and he's helping raise money too.

"He's brightened a lot of lives. He goes out with kids on birthdays and all that kind of fun stuff. So, I think it's time for us to turn around and help out Kevy and do what we can for him now," said Kelly.

Rhindress-Frenette said the best case scenario for Kevy B is he'll have his wheelchair in three to four weeks.

For updates on his journey, go to the Chronicles of Kevin Bacon page on Facebook.