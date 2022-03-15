N.S. contributing $2 million towards Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy

Nova Scotia is contributing $2 million to a new health and wellness organization, "Tajikeimɨk," in order to support the development of a Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy.

The contribution to Tajikeimɨk with guide the development of a high quality and culturally appropriate Mi’kmaw mental wellness system.

“Supporting people and organizations to create and expand programs, services and initiatives that address the needs of people who are in crisis or living with mental illness or addiction is a priority of government,” said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in a news release.

This strategy will incorporate Mi'kmaw culture and values as ways to enhance trauma-informed health and cultural supports.

“With this funding, communities will lead and develop a comprehensive and high-quality First Nations mental wellness system that values culture as the foundation and incorporates the Mi’kmaw wholistic vision of healing and wellness,” said Chief Norman Bernard of Wagmatcook First Nation - one of two lead chiefs for Health, Tajikeimɨk.

Tajikeimɨk, a collaboration of all 13 Mi’kmaw First Nations, is a developing organization leading health transformation on behalf of Mi’kmaw communities in Nova Scotia. According to the province, Tajikeimɨk will be responsible for designing and delivering services to improve the overall health for individuals and communities.

“The funding announced today will enable the advancement of the mental wellness priorities that have been identified by the First Nations communities,” said Lindsay Peach, the executive director of Tajikeimɨk.

"Working collaboratively with community, health teams, and partner organizations, the Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy will guide the development of a continuum of mental health and addictions services that are led by the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia, focusing on strengths and supporting the growth of a skilled Indigenous workforce."