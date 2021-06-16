N.S. convicted sex offender charged with over 40 offences in historic sexual assaults

A 60-year-old convicted sex offender in Nova Scotia has been charged with over 40 historical sex offences alleged to have occurred between 1984 and 1998.

West Hants District RCMP say on Jan. 18, they received a report of a historical sexual assault involving a victim who was a young child at the time.

Police began a months-long investigation and identified four more victims who had been sexually assaulted as young children by the man. The offences span a timeframe from 1984 to 1998.

RCMP say the investigation is centered in the community of Walton, a small coastal village on the Minas Basin about 80 kilometres west of Truro.

James Michael Snow, 60, of Salmon River, has been charged with over 40 offences, including:

Twelve counts of sexual assault

Eight counts of invitation to sexual touching

Seven counts of sexual interference

Three counts of sexual exploitation

Four counts of gross indecency

Three counts of indecent acts

Unlawful confinement

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence

Prostitution of a person under eighteen

Snow has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on July 13.

Snow was convicted in 2003 in Kentville, N.S., of sexually assaulting a child, and at that time a lifetime order requiring him to stay away from children under the age of 14 was put in place.

The investigation is continuing, and police believe that there may be more victims.

“The RCMP understands that these types of offences can have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear. There is no "time limit" on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward. We are here to help, and we encourage anyone affected to report the incident to police immediately,” says the release from West Hants District RCMP.

Anyone who may be a victim or have any information related to these incidents is asked to contact the West Hants District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

With files from the Canadian Press.