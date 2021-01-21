Karen Casey, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Premier and Finance Minister, announced Thursday that she will not reoffer in the next election.

Casey made the announcement after a cabinet meeting Thursday.

She will carry out her current term, but will not be re-offering in the next election, which has not yet been declared.

"I am proud to have been part of this government as we have seen our province reach milestones in population growth, immigration and employment," said Casey. "It has also been both an honour and privilege to serve the people of Colchester North and all Nova Scotians. I appreciate all the positive working relationships I have developed with constituents over the past 15 years."

A teacher by profession, Casey has been in politics for nearly 15 years, first elected as an MLA for Colchester North in 2006.

“I grew up in Colchester North, it is a part of the province that I dearly love, so it was special to be able to represent those constituents in the provincial legislature,” said Casey, who said she wants to spend more time with her four young grandchildren and has no plans to re-enter politics in the future.

“I’m not leaving this to go to another career, I am leaving it to go home and spend more time with my grandchildren. But I can tell you, I have thought about what I am going to do with my time, and my training and profession, I am a teacher, and maybe there are kids in the neighbourhood who need a little extra tutoring,” laughed Casey.

For the first five years of her political career, Casey was a member of the province’s Progressive Conservative party, including serving as interim leader of the PC party from June 2009 to August 2010.

She crossed the floor to the Liberal party on Jan. 10, 2011, citing the leadership of Stephen McNeil as the reason. She was named Deputy Premier in 2017, and previously served in roles as Minister of Education and Minister of Health.

As Minister of Education, she made headlines for her role in the 2017 Nova Scotia teachers strike, which was ended when Casey tabled legislation that imposed a contract on the Union.

McNeil, who is leaving politics next month, says he counts Casey as a personal friend and believes she played an "integral role" in helping return the province to fiscal health.

"Minister Casey has played an integral role in government and our return to good fiscal management while also investing in health, education and other priorities of Nova Scotians," said Premier McNeil. "She has set a standard of hard work, integrity and respect that is second to none. As deputy premier and minister, she has always carried out her duties in the best interest of all Nova Scotians, and I am grateful that we have had the opportunity to work together."

Casey becomes the third member of the Liberal cabinet to announce she will not be reoffering in the next election, following Premier McNeil and Health Minister Leo Glavine.