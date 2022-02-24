N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon

Signs posted around Nova Scotia related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in less than a month, as long as everything goes according to plan.

“Other jurisdictions seem to be moving ahead with measures like this,” says Halifax resident Jim Swansburg.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by March 21, including the requirement to wear masks.

“COVID-zero is not a reality. Maybe someday it will be, but not right now,” Houston said during a live COVID-19 news conference Wednesday. “So, I think with two years of living through a pandemic and learning about COVID and understanding what people can do to keep themselves safe, people have tools to make decisions to keep themselves safe.”

It's a move that is coming too soon for some. Shortly after the announcement, Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Lisa Barrett sent out a series of tweets outlining her apprehension with the decision.

With current viral uncertainty, known benefits of masking, as well as the relative lack of economic or societal harm, we ask our vulnerable to maybe assume too much risk to convenience the rest of us if removed in the next months. Worth a solid reflection Canada. (11/11)

The province also says it will be scaling back its reporting of COVID-19 data from daily to weekly. The Liberal health critic says that will leave Nova Scotians in the dark.

“If the time has come for us to be left to her own devices and live with COVID, that’s good. We need to know exactly what we’re living with,” says Patricia Arab.

The removal of restrictions is good news for businesses. Storeowner Kurt Bulger believes consumer confidence will be retailers biggest hurdle before a return to normal.

“It’s probably the fear that was built up in people over the last two years. I mean, you go through the waves and people get pretty nervous,” he says.

The province is dropping its proof of vaccination mandate on Monday. All restrictions will end on March 21.