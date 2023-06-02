N.S. DNRR issue Friday evening update on wildfires as total drops to 11

With a swath of wildfires burning across Nova Scotia, the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) has issued a Friday evening update on the status of the fires.

In Shelburne County, the fire at Barrington Lake has now reached a record growth of 23,015 hectares -- the equivalent of 230 square kilometres.

About 90 DNRR firefighters, along with more than 40 volunteer and municipal crew members, are on the scene of the fire. That’s in addition to five helicopters, a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador, and other heavy equipment.

In Shelburne, a fire on Lake Road remains out of control at an estimated 114 hectares. Fifteen DNRR firefighters are responding to the fire.

In Yarmouth County, a fire in Pubnico remains out of control, covering 163 hectares. The province says 20 DNRR firefighters are on scene.

More air and heavy equipment resources are also being coordinated to battle the three wildfires on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

Meanwhile in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), the Tantallon fire remains 50 per cent contained but is still out of control at an estimated 950 hectares. Firefighters on scene include 40 from DNRR, 100 from HRM, and nine from the Department of National Defence. Five helicopters are also involved in the efforts, as well as an N.L. water bomber.

The province says containment efforts in the Tantallon fire include dozer breaks, natural breaks and nearby highways.

A fifth fire, located in nearby Hammonds Plains, is 100 per cent contained. Ten HRM volunteer firefighters are on scene, where the fire is holding at four hectares.

Four wildfires were extinguished Friday in Annapolis, Cumberland, Halifax and Kings counties, bringing the number of active wildfires in Nova Scotia down to 11.