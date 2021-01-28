A group of physicians in Nova Scotia is urging residents to avoid stigmatizing people with COVID-19 because it says doing so could make the pandemic worse.

The group of seven physicians and one medical resident released a letter today warning about the harms of "othering" people during the pandemic.

They say COVID stigma first surfaced in the province at start of the pandemic, when people with the disease were shamed on social media or when Nova Scotia residents discriminated against people with out-of-province licence plates.

The letter says efforts to encourage residents to get tested can be hampered by fears of judgment and discrimination, which the doctors say can interfere with contract tracing.

Instead, the physicians are calling for people to "focus on our common humanity" and avoid laying blame.

The doctors also say public health measures can unintentionally worsen stigma because governments often focus messaging on certain communities or age groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.