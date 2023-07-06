N.S. driver, 19, arrested for impaired driving after crash injures 4 passengers

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving following a crash in Whynotts Settlement, N.S., that injured two other 19-year-olds and a girl.

Lunenburg District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 325 around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a Pontiac G5 left the road, became airborne and ended up in a ditch.

The 18-year-old front passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. The Bridgewater man was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

Police say two 19-year-old men in the backseat, one from Wileville and one from Upper Branch, suffered minor injuries. A girl in the backseat also had minor injuries. Police did not provide her age. They were all taken to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the car also had minor injuries.

Police say the 19-year-old Bridgewater man was showing signs of impairment at the scene.

He was asked to give a breath sample, which police say he failed.

The man was then arrested and taken to hospital where a sample of his blood was taken.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court at a later date.

Highway 325 was closed for several hours after the crash while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

