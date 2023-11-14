N.S. driver allegedly strikes construction worker: RCMP

An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing two charges after he allegedly struck a construction worker with a car on Friday night.

According to a news release from RCMP, police received a report of a collision on Main Road in Eastern Passage around 11:30 p.m. They learned a Toyota Tacoma allegedly hit a 59-year-old construction worker who was painting yellow traffic lines in a construction zone.

The construction worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, a 36-year-old man, allegedly showed signs of impairment and he was arrested at the scene.

The man, who was later released, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 13 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operation of a conveyance 80mg% or over.

