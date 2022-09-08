N.S. early childhood educators stage walkout over delayed pay raises

More than 100 early childhood educators in Nova Scotia staged a walkout over delayed pay raises Thursday morning.

The group marched through downtown Halifax protesting "inaction" from the provincial government.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has said it will establish a wage top-up for early childhood educators this fall. The wage upgrade is tied to the $605-million federal-provincial agreement that will see daycare costs drop to $10 a day in 2026.

The current wage floor for early childhood educators in Nova Scotia is between $15 and $19 per hour, depending on level of training.

Educators say they are losing teachers due to low wages and burnout because of increased demand for their services.

“We feel like it’s time for the government to acknowledge that we deserve to be paid, you know, for what we’re worth and acknowledged for what we’re worth,” said early childhood educator Margot Nickerson.

Parents were also among those who protested Thursday.

“The ages from zero to five are crucial in terms of providing kids with a safe environment where they feel loved and seen as themselves,” said parent Sarah Fancy. “I really feel that early childhood educators should be supported in the same way that are school-aged children are.”

There are 330 private and non-profit childcare centres across Nova Scotia. The province has pledged to create 9,500 new early learning and child-care spaces by 2025.

This is a developing story. More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press