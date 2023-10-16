N.S. energy program nets $131 million in rebates, province says

The Nova Scotia government says an energy program has netted more than 100 million dollars in rebates for nearly half-a-million households this year.

According to a press release, the Your Energy Rebate Program is expected to bring in roughly $131.2 million in rebates for more than 450,000 Nova Scotian households this year.

The program, which began in 2006, offers a 10 per cent rebate on residential energy use. Nova Scotians need to have paid HST on their energy purchases to be eligible for the program.

"Some people may not be getting the rebate automatically, and we want to ensure they know it's available to them," said Allan MacMaster, the Minister of Finance and Treasury Board. "We want everyone who is eligible to benefit from this rebate to help with their energy costs."

In 2022 the average household receive $285 in home energy rebates.

Some people need to apply for the rebate, which can be done online, at Access Nova Scotia centres, or by calling 902-424-5200 or 1-800-670-4357.

The province says they received around 1,800 paper applications last year.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.