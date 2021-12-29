N.S. estimates 5,053 active COVID-19 cases; 586 new infections Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with an estimated 5,053 active infections.

Public health says between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, 69 lab results were repeat positive cases.

Of Wednesday's new cases:

393 are in the Central zone

106 are in the Eastern zone

56 are in the Northern zone

31 are in the Western zone

Of those, 24 are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,355 tests.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing delays in follow-up.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

ST. MARTHA'S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has identified six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

Health officials say all patients are being closely monitored and appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place.

Testing is available for all staff members and doctors on site who want to get tested.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 1,776,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 794,192 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 120,713 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: