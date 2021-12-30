N.S. expanding booster dose eligibility; enlisting health-care professionals who can administer vaccines

Nova Scotia is opening up its COVID-19 booster dose eligibility to anyone aged 30 and over who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 168 days.

"With adequate vaccine supply secured from the federal government, the vaccine program will be significantly expanded to meet the demand for booster doses, while still prioritizing first, second and pediatric doses," said Tim Houston on Thursday.

Pharmacies will continue to be key in delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the province.

Health officials say the following additions will take place over the next couple weeks, to expand capacity:

Community vaccine clinic in Central zone starting Jan. 6 at the Halifax Forum. Appointments will go live early next week. Additional clinics are being explored in other health zones.

Hybrid testing/vaccine clinics using existing Primary Assessment Centre locations in Northern, Eastern and Western zonesby mid-January. Testing and vaccine appointments will be provided at different times of day.

Drop-in mobile outreach clinics will also be deployed to increase vaccination capacity where needed.

“Two years into this pandemic, rising case counts and a highly transmissible new variant demonstrate why vaccination continues to be critical to keep us safe and to move us forward,” said Houston. “To provide more Nova Scotians with the additional dose of protection they need, we are increasing our efforts and adding more clinics and immunizers to get vaccine into arms as quickly as possible.”

Vaccine will also be delivered through a clinic at the IWK, through various physician clinics and to healthcare workers via Nova Scotia Health clinics.

Anyone eligible for a booster dose can schedule an appointment online or by calling the toll-free line 1-833-797-7772.

PROVINCE LOOKING FOR VACCINE SUPPORT

Houston says in order for Nova Scotia to be able to speed up its age cohorts of COVID-19 booster shot eligibilities, the province needs more support from anyone who can administer vaccines, including existing and retired health-care professionals.

As of Thursday, Houston says there are approximately 219,000 Nova Scotians who have received a COVID-19 booster dose or who have an appointment booked – many of which involve the province's most vulnerable.

"We recognize that that is a significant number ... but it leaves a lot of people that will become eligible in January, and that number is around 500,000," said Houston.

Houston says a couple-hundred thousand booster appointments will be made available for booking on Monday and hopes to add more soon.

However, he says in order for more booster appointments to become available, support is needed.

"We need more people. We need people to help actually get those vaccines in arms," said Houston. "This is our biggest hurdle, especially now that we have an extreme shortage and pressure of health-care workers on the health-care system."

Houston says he is worried about getting the proper resources needed to increase the province's booster program.

"If you are a retired nurse or doctor and are able to fill shifts vaccinating Nova Scotians, please put your hand up. Or if you have experience immunizing, whether you are currently working, a student, retired, whatever the case may be, please come forward and help us," said Houston.

Houston also acknowledged the large amount of health-care professionals who volunteered to help with the pandemic last year but did not hear back with an offer. He says he has heard their concerns and has redirected resources to hopefully avoid the same problem.

"We do need your skills and the more people we get, the quicker we can do this," said Houston.

Anyone who would like to help with vaccines can visit www.nshealth.ca/covidjobs.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says booster doses is an important part of further protecting Nova Scotians and others.

“I want to thank the team working to increase the amount of vaccine we can deliver across the province and those who will come forward to help immunize and work in clinics. Once again, we need your support and I know you will answer the call," said Strang.

511 NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is also reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with an estimated 5,106 active infections.

The province did not provide an update on the number of recoveries.

Of Thursday's new cases:

331 are in the Central zone

56 are in the Eastern zone

59 are in the Northern zone

65 are in the Western zone

Of those, 25 are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,960 tests.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing delays in follow-up.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, health-care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

POSITIVE RAPID TEST RESULTS SHOULD BE REPORTED TO PUBLIC HEALTH

Strang did make a clarification on Thursday for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test.

Earlier this week, he had said that individuals do not have to report a positive rapid test result to public health; however on Thursday, he said that information was incorrect.

"We are encouraging people to notify public health so that you can get information about what the next steps are that you need to do to manage yourself and your contacts," said Strang.

Anyone who tests positive using a rapid test can email their name, date of birth, health card number and contact information to POCT@nshealth.ca.

THREE-PLY MASKS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Strang says the province also updated its masking recommendations, where they are now encouraging all Nova Scotians to wear a properly fitted, three-layer, non-medical or cloth mask or a properly fitted medical mask.

"We are not recommending one over the other but regardless of which mask you choose, it needs to be three-ply and the fit, and wearing it properly are as important as the type of mask you choose," explained Strang.

Strang says wearing a mask properly means it needs to cover your nose, mouth and chin.

"There shouldn't be gaps between your face and your mask, so check the tops, sides and bottoms for air leaks and adjust the ties, ear loops or nose piece to get a snug fit," said Strang.

Strang says, unless you have a medical exemption for not wearing a mask, everyone should be wearing them when, and where needed.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED AT FOUR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Public health has declared four new outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the province.

Four staff members have tested positive at the Sagewood Continuing Care Facility in Lower Sackville.

Five staff members and one resident have tested positive at the Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre in Waterville.

Four staff members and one resident have tested positive at Melville Gardens in Halifax.

Two residents have tested positive at New Vision in South Berwick, with one in hospital.

Health officials say they are working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

PARKSTONE ENHANCED CARE UDPATE

One new case of COVID-19 has been identified at Parkstone Enhanced Care – a nursing home in Halifax.

A total of two residents and three staff members at the facility have tested positive. No one is in hospital.

VICTORIA GENERAL SITE OUTBREAK

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is reporting an outbreak at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Center and New Waterford Heights.

There are currently less than five patients impacted at each facility, and all patients are being closely monitored. Other Infection Prevention and Control measures are being put in place.

NSH will provide a further update when more information is available.

HALIFAX INFIRMARY UPDATE

Three more cases have been identified at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Public health says to date, there have been nine positive cases at this facility.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday 1,785,034 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 794,509 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 128,183 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

RESTRICTIONS

Nova Scotia's current restrictions effect physical distancing and masking requirements, gathering limits, as well as tighter restrictions for businesses and long-term care homes.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: