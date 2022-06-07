N.S. expands eligibility for LPNs so they can become RNs faster

Nova Scotia has expanded the eligibility criteria so more licensed practical nurses (LPNs) can further their education and become a registered nurse (RN) faster.

The province says the change will allow more LPNs to qualify for bachelor of science, nursing (BScN) programs at Cape Breton University and St. Francis Xavier University. Those programs allow LPNs to use their existing education and experience to more quickly complete the BScN program and become RNs.

Eligibility is being expanded to include LPN graduates from out-of-province programs and LPNs who graduated from the Nova Scotia Community College before 2008. Previously, only NSCC graduates from 2008 or later were eligible.

"Nurses are needed in so many communities across the province," said Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release. "Interest in nursing as a profession - and these programs at CBU and St. FX in particular - has seen a real increase over the last few years and we're excited more people will be able to take advantage of them."

The province estimates about 4,400 LPNs will now be able to take part in the programs. The changes will be in place for the 2022-23 academic year.

"This is wonderful news for all practicing LPNs, as it will provide everyone the same advantage to continue their education, if they choose. I was very lucky to be able to apply and further my education and not worry about other restrictions," said CBU nursing student Marcie MacPhee.

The Nova Scotia government says roughly 450 RNs and 250 LPNs graduate from Nova Scotia schools every year. It announced in 2021 that all nurses graduating from universities and NSCC over the next five years will be offered a job in the province.

Last week, the province said more than 350 graduating Nova Scotia nurses had accepted a job.