N.S. family fundraises for wheelchair-accessible home for paralyzed daughter

The family of a N.S. woman, rendered paraplegic in a motorcycle accident last month, is asking the community for help in making her home wheelchair accessible.

Meaghan Clark’s life changed forever on Nov. 6, 2022. The 45-year-old was in a motorcycle accident near Sambro, N.S., which caused multiple injuries.

Meaghan’s mother, Heather Clark, says she is permanently paralyzed from the waist down after suffering a spinal cord injury. Clark says doctors have said she will likely never walk again.

“It breaks your heart,” said Clark. “That’s what it does.”

Clark says Meaghan lives an active lifestyle with her teenage daughter, husband and two dogs. The family is also grieving the loss of her husband’s son, who died in 2021 at the age of 14.

“Some days we’re really down and we cry a lot,” said Clark, who has spent every day by her daughter’s side since the accident.

Meaghan is still receiving treatment at a rehabilitation centre, but the road to recovery is only beginning. She is unable to bear weight on her arms and uses an electric wheelchair for mobility.

They are hoping to raise money to help with an important step in her independence -- renovating the family’s current multi-level home to be wheelchair accessible.

Meaghan’s aunt, Tracy Jardine, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those costs.

“Her quality of life is so important,” said Jardine. “We’ve had an occupational therapist go through the home to determine a number of areas that need to be addressed in order to make it fully accessible.”

Jardine said some of the renovations include widening doorways, lowering light switches and installing a stair travel device in the event of an emergency. They expect the renovations to cost over $100,000. If not completed, Meaghan and her family may have to move.

“We are concerned she won’t be able to live there again if she can’t afford the renovations,” Jardine said.

While her family says Meaghan has access to some benefits, it won’t be enough to cover the cost of the home renovations, special equipment and medical assistance.

So far, their fundraising efforts have raised close to $84,000. The family says the outpouring of support from the community has been humbling and overwhelming.

“It’s mind-boggling that there’s so many people out there who care about your family,” said Clark.