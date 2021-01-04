The search continues for a young Yarmouth County man who was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Hundreds of search and rescue crews have been looking for Zachery Lefave along a stretch of highway where he was last seen walking shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

His family is still holding on to hope as they try to make sense of what happened.

"What's on our minds, what's on mom's mind, what's on dad's mind is getting Zack home," said Lefave's aunt Renee Frank.

The young man's mother asked Frank to speak on behalf of the family.

Sunday was Lefave's 21st birthday and the RCMP say they're working with several search and rescue teams to find Lefave.

Together, they're combing through a 20-kilometre radius in the Plymouth area, a community just outside of Yarmouth.

"There have been some items found of clothing, but nothing to my awareness that has been directly tied into Mr. Lefave," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce."We are getting some tips, but nothing has panned out so far."

The family says they are offering a $2,500 cash reward for any information that leads to the 21-year-old's whereabouts.

The money was donated by Lefave's former and current employers, along with an anonymous donor.

"It's overwhelming," Frank said. "The people at the community hall, the people that have come forward, with food and donations, to bring this child home for these parents, is incredible, absolutely incredible."

Lefave is described as five-foot-nine, 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and shorts -- walking on Highway 334.

"The parents want you to know -- out there -- anybody that can give any tip, any information, if you feel you can't, you know call the police, we understand, leave a note, get someone else to make that call, don't be afraid, we're not here to blame," Frank said. "Everyone is here to help. The most important thing is that we find Zack."

Lefave's family says they're extremely grateful for all the community support they have received during this time and they continue to plead with anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police or crime stoppers.

Lefave's mother says she just wants her son to come home.