N.S. firefighters rally behind Pictou County department after theft of life-saving equipment

Firefighters across Nova Scotia are rallying behind a Pictou County volunteer fire department after $35,000 worth of life-saving equipment was stolen late last month.

North Sydney Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh shared a post on social media, asking people to be on the lookout for the gear.

Police say the items stolen from the fire department in Barneys River, N.S., are used to pull victims from serious car collisions or to gain entry to buildings. The stolen items include one set of the Jaws of Life, an electric ram and two saws.

Investigators believe the equipment was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 11 p.m. Oct. 30. Police say the person responsible also damaged the front door to the building.

“Barneys River is probably one of the busiest small stations for doing extractions and highway work and they really need these instruments,” said MacIntosh in an interview with CTV News. “For them to be without them, it’s not a good thing.”

Police say the tools will be difficult to replace because they are specialized.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.