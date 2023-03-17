N.S. gas prices drop nearly 10 cents overnight; P.E.I., N.B. prices also down

The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 9.7 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 146.6 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 148.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 5.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 165.5 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 167.5 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.5 cents Friday morning.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 155.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 188.8 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 7.2 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 158.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also decreased by 4.5 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 189.1 cents per litre.