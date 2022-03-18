N.S. gives over $2 million in funding towards Cape Breton sport, recreation organizations

Cape Breton sport and recreation organizations will soon be benefiting from $2.7 million in funding from the provincial government.

In a news release from the province Friday, it says the contribution is aimed at promoting physical activity and creating opportunities to draw visitors and host events.

"These sport and recreation facilities are integral parts of their immediate and surrounding communities," said Brian Comer, the MLA for Cape Breton East and minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, on behalf of Pat Dunn, the minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

"Our government is proud to invest in these projects that will provide residents and visitors to Cape Breton with more options to stay fit and connect with communities."

The funding includes $2 million to Cape Breton Regional Municipality for Phase 2 of the Hawks Dream Field project in Dominion, N.S.

"This will allow for a fully accessible recreation complex including a bocce ball court, washrooms, a canteen, a splash pad, lighting, an electronic scoreboard and a space to showcase Cape Breton's rich baseball history," reads a release from the province.

"We cannot express how incredibly grateful we are to receive this provincial support. Our dream is becoming a reality and now the entire CBRM community and all its visitors will be able to enjoy the first 100 per cent accessible, inclusive, multi-sport outdoor facility here in Cape Breton," said Lisa MacNeil-Campbell, the director of Hawks Dream Field Society.

The municipality of the county of Inverness will also receive $610,000 to build an outdoor multi-court recreation facility, including accessible pathways, pickleball courts and a basketball court.

Also included in the funding is $100,000 for the Two Rivers Development Association, which will help maintain and upgrade recreational areas of the Two Rivers Wildlife Park, on the Mira River in Huntington, N.S.

"The funding will allow us to purchase necessary equipment to further upgrades to our wildlife trail, hiking trails, playground and beach area," said John Huntington, the park manager at Two Rivers Development Association. "With ongoing support from the public and all levels of government, Two Rivers will continue to be a year-round family and tourist destination in Cape Breton."